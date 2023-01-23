Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

IAS opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.39.

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 8,732 shares of company stock worth $79,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 568,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

