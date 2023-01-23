Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after acquiring an additional 858,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,469,000 after buying an additional 237,680 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 233,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,933. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

