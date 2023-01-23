InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 126,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 306,093 shares.The stock last traded at $68.24 and had previously closed at $62.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in InterDigital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.