International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 347,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 746,295 shares.The stock last traded at $25.41 and had previously closed at $24.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.06. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.