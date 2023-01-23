International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,255,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,474.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,150. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $17,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,319 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $6,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $5,270,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

