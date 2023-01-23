Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,390. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.