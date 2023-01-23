Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (AAPL, AC, AD.UN, ADI, ADZN, AFN, AGF.B, ALA, ALGM, AMD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$22.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $215.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $79.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $115.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,760 ($21.48). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $90.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $116.00.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 420 ($5.13). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $662.00 to $659.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $84.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €48.00 ($52.17) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $26.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $82.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$180.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $78.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$170.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $92.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $160.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $650.00 to $600.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$110.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $72.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $190.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $101.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $290.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.44). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $22.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $43.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $8.00.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $166.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $54.00 to $53.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $125.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00.

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$87.00 to C$95.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $129.00 to $136.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $475.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $390.00 to $440.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $21.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.25 to C$27.75.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $432.00 to $533.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $56.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $267.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $340.00 to $390.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $625.00 to $525.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $198.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $250.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $160.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $90.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $83.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $165.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $159.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Argus from $144.00 to $149.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $124.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $145.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $95.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $29.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $110.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $27.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from GBX 6,900 ($84.20) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $319.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$13.50.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $120.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $269.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $600.00 to $500.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $54.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $100.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$72.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $170.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $103.00.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $51.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $84.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($135.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €100.00 ($108.70) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €114.00 ($123.91) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €122.00 ($132.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $299.00 to $245.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $177.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.95.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 195 ($2.38) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $70.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $140.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

