Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (AAPL, AC, AD.UN, ADI, ADZN, AFN, AGF.B, ALA, ALGM, AMD)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$22.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $215.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $79.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $115.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,760 ($21.48). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $90.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $116.00.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 420 ($5.13). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $662.00 to $659.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $84.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €48.00 ($52.17) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $26.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $82.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$180.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $78.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$170.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $92.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $160.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $650.00 to $600.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$110.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $72.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $190.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $101.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $290.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.44). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $22.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $43.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $8.00.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $166.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $54.00 to $53.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $125.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00.

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$87.00 to C$95.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $129.00 to $136.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $475.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $390.00 to $440.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $21.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.25 to C$27.75.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $432.00 to $533.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $56.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $267.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $340.00 to $390.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $625.00 to $525.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $198.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $250.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $160.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $90.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $83.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $165.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $159.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Argus from $144.00 to $149.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $124.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $145.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $95.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $29.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $110.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $27.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from GBX 6,900 ($84.20) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $319.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$13.50.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $120.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $269.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $600.00 to $500.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $54.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $100.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$72.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $170.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $103.00.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $51.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $84.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($135.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €100.00 ($108.70) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €114.00 ($123.91) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €122.00 ($132.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $299.00 to $245.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $177.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.95.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 195 ($2.38) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $70.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $140.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.