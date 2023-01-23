Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 104,439 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 419% compared to the average volume of 20,132 put options.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.68. 4,850,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,826,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.