Investors Purchase High Volume of LendingClub Call Options (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 189% compared to the typical volume of 902 call options.

LendingClub Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,806. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.