Investors Purchase High Volume of Rivian Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 107,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average daily volume of 87,432 call options.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of RIVN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,490,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,363,934. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

