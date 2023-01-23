Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

