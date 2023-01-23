Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.20 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IWINF. Maxim Group began coverage on Irwin Naturals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Irwin Naturals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Irwin Naturals alerts:

Irwin Naturals Stock Up 1.3 %

OTC:IWINF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558. Irwin Naturals has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Irwin Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irwin Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.