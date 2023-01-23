iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stock Holdings Raised by Agilis Partners LLC

Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Agilis Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Agilis Partners LLC owned 0.63% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $576,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $53.28 on Monday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36.

