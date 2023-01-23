iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.85.

