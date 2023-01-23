iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is CX Institutional’s 4th Largest Position

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

