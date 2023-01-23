iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

