iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 92,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
