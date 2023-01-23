iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $42.11. 9,098,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,013,301. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

