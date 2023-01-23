iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

