iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 3,670,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

