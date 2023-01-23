iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Raised by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2,013.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 1,031,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $114.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

