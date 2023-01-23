iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $124,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,364. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average of $226.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

