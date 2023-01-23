iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

