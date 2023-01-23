iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,482,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 111.8% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $399.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,062. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.83.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
