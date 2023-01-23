iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.36. 544,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,062. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.83.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

