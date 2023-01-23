Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.38. 241,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $971,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,853.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,581,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

