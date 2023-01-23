Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

(Get Rating)

See Also

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.