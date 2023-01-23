Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

