Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.16 million and $56,696.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00223183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00797804 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,526.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

