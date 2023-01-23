Joystick (JOY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,786.27

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and $29,786.27 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12192476 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,810.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

