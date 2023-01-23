JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.82 ($71.54) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.19. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

