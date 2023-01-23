JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Focus List Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their focus list rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $242.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $289.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.27.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $230.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.97. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.