Kelly Grant Boychuk Sells 3,533 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$20,986.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,031.40.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

