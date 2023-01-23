Ken Murphy Buys 55 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £137.50 ($167.79).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Ken Murphy purchased 61 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £139.08 ($169.71).

On Friday, October 28th, Ken Murphy bought 65 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £138.45 ($168.94).

Shares of TSCO stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 249.50 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 7,409,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,080. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,071.07. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.97) to GBX 310 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 298 ($3.64).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

