Ken Murphy Buys 55 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £137.50 ($167.79).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Ken Murphy purchased 61 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £139.08 ($169.71).
- On Friday, October 28th, Ken Murphy bought 65 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £138.45 ($168.94).
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of TSCO stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 249.50 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 7,409,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,080. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,071.07. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
