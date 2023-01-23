Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.87. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

