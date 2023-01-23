Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

