Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.50 million-$123.50 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.15-$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 164,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.