KeyCorp Upgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after acquiring an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 92.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.