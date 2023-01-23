Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.08

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 17282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

