Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 625,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,084.0 days.

Kingsoft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

About Kingsoft

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.