Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,071 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,658,592. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

