Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,543,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

