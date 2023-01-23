KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Raised by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

