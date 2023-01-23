KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,161. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.