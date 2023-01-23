KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.17% of KLA worth $74,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.76.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $412.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $428.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

