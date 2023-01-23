KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,322,000 after purchasing an additional 197,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

KLAC stock opened at $408.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $428.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

