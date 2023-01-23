Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $24,550.81 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

