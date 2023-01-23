Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.67

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 109559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

