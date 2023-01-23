KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $34.93 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.