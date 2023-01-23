KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KT by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 7.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 57.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Stock Performance

KT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,524. KT has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KT will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

